WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Novel coronavirus cases in the double digits were again reported in Williamson County, Illinois, on Sunday.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on Sunday. The cases include a teenage boy, a man and a woman in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, three men and three women in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s, two women in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.
Sunday's cases follow 34 cases that were confirmed in the county on Saturday, and 22 cases confirmed on Friday.
To date, Williamson County has had 920 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths. The health department reports that 482 of the county's cases have recovered from the illness.
In Franklin County, the health department reported three new cases Sunday, after reporting eight cases there on Saturday and 11 on Friday. To date, Franklin County has had 334 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1 death. The health department reports that 210 people have recovered in Franklin County.