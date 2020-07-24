WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 25 new cases reported in its two-county region within a 24-hour period.
Eighteen of those cases are from Williamson County, the health department says. Those cases include a child, two teenage girls, three women in their 20s, one in her 30s, one in her 40s, one in her 50s and one in her 60s, as well as a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, three men in their 50s and one man in his 70s.
In Franklin County, a teenage boy, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s tested positive for the virus, the health department says.
To date, there have been a total of 243 laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 tests in Williamson County, including four deaths. Franklin County has had 93 positives.
Of those cases, the health department says 150 people have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.