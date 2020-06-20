FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office reports 183 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday.
In a news release announcing the new cases, the governor's office also reports two more Kentuckians have lost their lives after testing positive for the virus.
The two people whose deaths were reported Saturday include a 91-year-old woman from Hopkins County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
The governor's office says Kentucky has seen at least 13,639 novel coronavirus disease cases to date, including 524 deaths.
“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” Beshear says in the release. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”
At least 3,530 of Kentucky's cases have recovered from the illness, according to the governor's office.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
