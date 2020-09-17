CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department reported the county's 18th death attributed to COVID-19 Thursday.
The person who died was a 96-year-old man, according to the health department. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the deceased," the health department said in a news release.
Additionally, 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Thursday. The health department noted that Thursday's number was the second highest one-day increase for the county since testing began. The department also said this week has had the largest case increase for the county, with 110 cases reported so far this week. "Please continue to do all that you can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing, wearing your mask in public, frequently wash your hands, and take advantage of our free testing site at Tie Breaker Park Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-11 a.m." the news release said.
To date, Christian County has had a total 1,145 COVID-19 cases. So far, the health department reports that 956 of those individuals have recovered from the virus.