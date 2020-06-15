SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths in Illinois increased by 19 to 6,326. An additional 473 new cases of COVID-19 was reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the state’s total to 133,016 cases.
Monday’s daily tally of cases was the lowest since March 30 and were the result of 18,627 new processed tests. The state’s preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases remains at 3%.
On Sunday, Illinois also saw 19 deaths from COVID-19. The Public Health Department reports that statewide, 1,853 beds out of 3,882 beds in intensive care units were available, while 4,373 ventilators, out of a possible 5,983, were currently available.