JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Within the past 24 hours, 19 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County, Illinois, the county health department announced Friday afternoon.
The new cases announced Friday include a preteen boy, two teenage girls and two teenage boys, one woman and one man in their 20s, one women in her 30s, one man and three women in their 40s, one woman and one man in their 50s, one man in his 60s, two women in their 70s and two women in their 80s. The health department said all 19 individuals are being placed in isolation.
To date, Jackson County has had 836 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 20 deaths.
The health department said 732 cases have been released from isolation after those individuals recovered from the illness. Eighty-four active cases are currently being managed.