WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Saturday, 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Williamson County, Illinois, as well as a new death attributed to the illness.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says the person who died is a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term care facility. The county has seen a number of deaths among long-term care residents in recent days. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time," the health department said in a news release Saturday.
The health department said cases reported Saturday in Williamson County include a girl under the age of six, a teen girl and a teen boy, a woman and two men in their 20s, two women and two men in their 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, a woman and a man in their 50s, and three women and two men in their 60s.
The health department also reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County. Those cases include a teen girl, a woman and two men in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman and a man in their 70s and two men in their 90s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,172 COVID-19 cases, including 28 deaths. Franklin County has had 417 cases, including one death. So far, 656 people have recovered from the illness in Williamson County, and 271 have recovered in Franklin County, according to the health department.