MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County on Friday.
The youngest case in the county reported Friday is a 9-year-old boy, and the oldest case is a 79-year-old woman.
McCracken County has had 792 COVID-19 cases to date, including 11 deaths. As of Friday, the health department reports 91 active cases in the county, including six people hospitalized with the illness.
The health department also reported three new cases in Fulton County and four new cases in Hickman County.
In Fulton County, the youngest cases reported Friday is a 13-year-old girl and the oldest case is a 28-year-old woman. In Hickman County, the cases included women in their 50s, 60s and 90s.
To date, Fulton County has had 186 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths. The health department reports 34 active cases in the county as of Friday evening, including four people hospitalized with the illness.
Hickman County has had 98 COVID-19 cases thus far, including one death. The county has 14 active cases as of Friday evening, including one hospitalized individual.
Download the document below to read the Purchase District Health Department's full COVID-19 update for Oct. 9, which includes more demographic information about the cases reported Friday.