FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 70 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Kentucky, along with 120 newly confirmed cases Monday. One new coronavirus-related death was confirmed Sunday, and one death was confirmed Monday.
The new cases bring Kentucky's total number of positive COVID-19 test results to 11,476, including 472 deaths. Beshear said 3,359 Kentuckians have recovered so far.
Those numbers are out of 285,358 total tests conducted.
“Both Sunday’s and Monday’s numbers are down, but we will have to be watching as this continues,” Beshear said. “Keep getting tested. Every week since the week of May 11, we’ve had over 40,000 tests conducted in the commonwealth.”
Black Kentuckians are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and on Monday Beshear said the state will begin a new effort to end racial inequality in health care.
"By allowing this type of inequality to exist for as long as it has, we see African Americans dying at twice the rate that they make up of the population, and it simply can't be allowed to continue any longer, and it shouldn't have taken this type of pandemic or it should have taken these types of demonstrations for us to commit to ending it," Beshear said.
The governor said the effort would involve steps focusing on coverage, access and quality. "Today I'm gonna' make a commitment on coverage. I believe that health care is a basic human right, and I talked, even when I was running, about how I wanted everybody to have some form of health care coverage," Beshear said.
The governor did not lay out the specifics of how that would be achieved, but he mentioned that it could be through Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance.
"We're gonna' be putting dollars behind it. We're going to have a multi-faceted campaign to do it, but it's time, especially during COVID-19 when we see what happens when you don't have coverage. We're gonna' make sure that everybody does. This is just a first commitment in making up for that inequality that Dr. King said was one of the most severe, and that's inequality in health care," Beshear said.