FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,342 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday, the third highest one-day total so far.
"And when we say cases, these are people," Beshear said during a briefing Thursday, saying these are 2,342 neighbors in communities across the commonwealth. That number includes 274 kids, the governor said.
Beshear said 1,311 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, including 299 in intensive care units and 163 on ventilators.
The governor also reported 18 new deaths, including people from Allen, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Henderson, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, McLean, Oldham, Pike and Rockcastle counties. "To those that we have lost, we will do better. We owe it to you, and we owe it to your family," Beshear said.
Beshear announced the new cases during a briefing Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously upheld Beshear's authority as governor to issue COVID-19 pandemic-related orders restricting businesses and individuals to try to the contain spread of COVID-19. During his afternoon briefing, Beshear stressed the importance of one of those orders in particular — the mask mandate.
The governor pointed to guidance released from the Centers for Disease Control Tuesday saying masks and facial coverings do protect the people wearing them, as well as those around them. Cloth masks block virus particles exhaled by the individuals wearing them, and they provide "filtration for personal protection" by blocking infectious droplets from others, the CDC said in its new guidance. Beshear said evidence shows COVID-19 spread is happening when people take off their masks around others.
A COVID-19 surge is continuing across the commonwealth, with 94 counties in the red zone Thursday because of high virus incidence rates, up from 80 counties one week ago. The governor also said Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 8.29% Thursday. Beshear noted that this high rate comes at a time when the state has an abundance of testing, which he said means the virus' spread is at an all-time high.
The governor implored Kentucky counties in the red zone to follow the state's reduction recommendations, which are:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
In the Local 6 area, all west Kentucky counties are in the red zone except Fulton, Crittenden and Lyon counties. Those three counties are in the orange zone, meaning the virus' spread is at an accelerated level, but has not reached the average 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 people that would put them over the line into the "critical" red zone.
To date, Kentucky has had 129,680 COVID-19 cases, including 1,622 deaths.