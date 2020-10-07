FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,398 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Wednesday, but not all of those cases were new.
The governor said 926 of the cases reported Wednesday are new. The remaining 1,472 cases are what Beshear described as "historical cases," from Fayette County. Beshear said the Fayette County cases occurred over the past month and a half, but had not been reported to the state.
"They (the Fayette County Health Department) weren’t getting the data into the system to report to the state," Beshear explained. "And they knew they had it, and it wasn’t getting done. We have now worked with them, I think we loaned them people even to help put it in. But we’ve been in this pandemic long enough, it shouldn’t have happened. But were getting them caught up, and we’re gonna’ make sure that we stay caught up."
The governor said after a couple hundred more cases from Fayette County are entered into the state's system over the next couple of days, Fayette County's COVID-19 numbers will be up to date.
Beshear said 358 of the cases reported Wednesday after teens and kids ages 18 and under.
The new cases and the Fayette County backlogged cases that have now been added to the state's system bring Kentucky's total number of cases to 76,587.
Beshear also reported five new virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of lives lost because of COVID-19 to 1,223.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 12,800 known recovered cases so far.
Of the active cases in the state, Beshear said 672 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 161 people in intensive care units. Seventy-nine people are on ventilators.