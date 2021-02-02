FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Biden administration will increase the state's COVID-19 vaccine supply by another 5%.
"That means since this administration took over the provision of vaccines they have increased our allocation 21 to 22%, and that full increase starts this week," Beshear said in a video statement shared via social media. The governor said Kentucky has the capability to administer about a quarter of a million vaccines a week, but the state has only been receiving about 64,000 doses a week.
"This'll obviously increase that a little bit," Beshear said. "And we want to see every increase that we can, though we need more."
Beshear reported 2,443 new COVID-19 across the commonwealth Tuesday, and said the state's positivity rate for coronavirus test results now stands at 8.83%. While he said the positivity rate is higher than desired, Beshear noted that Tuesday marks the fifth day in a row below 9%.
"Here in Kentucky and across the county we are seeing case numbers declining and we want to continue to see that trend," Beshear said. But, he added that "we do continue to see far more deaths than we’d like to," reporting 32 new deaths on Tuesday. Beshear said 13 of those individuals were in their 50s and 60s.
Currently, 1,335 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 373 in intensive care units and 172 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 366,938 COVID-19 cases, including 3,812 deaths.