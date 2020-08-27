MAYFIELD, KY — An economic development district serving eight counties in the Local 6 area has been awarded $2.7 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant funding, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Thursday.
The funding is part of $11.6 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants being awarded to administer Revolving Loan Funds in Kentucky, which the Commerce Department says will provide gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across Kentucky.
In a news release sent Thursday, the Commerce Department says the Purchase Area Development District, which is based in Mayfield, will receive a $2.7 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to provide loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken counties.
In a statement about the grant funding Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the funding will help "Main Street job creators weather this storm so Kentucky can grow once again."
"Kentucky’s small businesses are ready to lead our economic comeback, and I’m proud the CARES Act continues delivering assistance so they can do just that," McConnell said.
Other EDA investments announced Thursday in Kentucky include $3.6 million to the Green River Area Development District in Owensboro, $3.1 million to the Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government, $1.1 million Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation in Somerset, $550,000 to the Lincoln Trail Area Development District in Elizabethtown and $550,000 to the Northern Kentucky Area Development District in Florence.
For more information about the Purchase Area Development District, visit purchaseadd.org.