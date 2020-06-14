JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Public health officials confirmed two new coronavirus-related deaths in Jackson County, Illinois, Sunday.
A woman in her 80s and a man in his 40s died after acquiring the illness, the Jackson County Health Department said in a news release Sunday evening.
To date, 14 people in Jackson County have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department also announced three new cases of the disease in the county Sunday, including a girl in her teens or preteens, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s. The health department said all three cases are being placed in isolation.
Including the new cases, Jackson County has had 319 positive COVID-19 test results.
The health department said 268 of those cases have recovered, including five people newly released from isolation as of Sunday.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: