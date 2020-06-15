JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in the southern Illinois county Monday. This, after two deaths were confirmed on Sunday.
The deaths confirmed Monday include a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s, the health department said in a news release.
Including the individuals announced Monday, 16 people in Jackson County have died after contracting the illness.
No new cases were reported in Jackson County Monday, meaning the county's case total remains at 319. Of that total, the health department says 271 people have recovered.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
