CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 20 new cases Sunday.
The west Kentucky county has had daily case numbers in the double digits for several days in a row, including 22 new cases Saturday, 21 on Friday, 13 on Thursday and 22 on Wednesday.
To date, Calloway County has had 773 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 deaths.
The health department reports 635 people have recovered, 124 are currently in isolation in their homes and four are hospitalized with the illness.
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of coronavirus tests in Calloway County, and the health department notes that the hospital's latest positivity rate, which is from Oct. 8, is 6.42%.