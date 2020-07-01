GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department reports 20 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county Wednesday.
Those cases include several children and teens.
The health department says three girls and two boys between the ages of 0 and 10 tested positive for the virus, as well as two girls in their teens.
The new cases also include three women in their 20s, three women and one man in their 30s, two women and one man in their 40s, and two women and one man in their 60s.
Including the new cases, Graves County has had 219 positive COVID-19 test results since the outbreak began.
