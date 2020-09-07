MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department on Monday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County since the health department's previous report on Friday.
The new cases range in age from teenagers to adults in their 70s.
To date, McCracken County has had 532 cases of COVID-19, including seven deaths. The health department says, as of Monday, the county has 52 active cases, including six people in the hospital.
The health department also reported two new cases in Carlisle County and one new case in Hickman County. Both of the new cases in Carlisle County are adult women. The Hickman County case is a man in his 40s.
To date, Carlisle County has had 59 cases, including one death.
The health department reports that Carlisle County only has three active cases as of Monday.
Hickman County has had 74 cases to date. Most of those cases have recovered, with the health department reporting four active cases Monday, including one person in the hospital.
