GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Nearly two dozen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Graves County, the local health department reports.
The Graves County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Five of those cases are hospitalized with the illness. The rest are in isolation in their homes, the health department says in a news release. The cases range in age from multiple children in the 10 and under category to one woman in her 80s.
The newly confirmed positive test results bring the county's case total to 574 since testing began.
