MURPHYSBORO, IL -- The 2020 Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest in Murphysboro, IL, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Friends of Murphysboro, a not-for-profit group of volunteers, said there wouldn't be enough time to host the event even if current restrictions were lifted by the fall.
They said they typically work with local small business sponsors and breweries, who are currently struggling due to the pandemic.
They plan to return to Riverside Park in Murphysboro for Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest in fall 2021.