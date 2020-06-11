PADUCAH— The American Quilter's Society will cancel the 2020 QuiltWeek show in Paducah.
In a release, AQS pointed to the growing concerns of COVID-19 as a reason to cancel the show. They will begin issuing refunds to vendors and people registered for this year's event.
"The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants, and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us, and we believe that this is the most prudent course of action at this time," American Quilter's Society President Meredith Schroeder said.
QuiltWeek in Paducah was originally scheduled to take place from April 22-25, but was then rescheduled for Sept. 2-5. Shows were also cancelled in Grand Rapids and Charleston.
AQS plans for the show to take place next year from April 21-24.