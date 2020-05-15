MARTIN, TN -- The 2020 Tennessee Soybean Festival has been canceled due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors announced Friday.
The festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 5-12, 2020.
“The information we are currently receiving from state and federal governments indicates that we should discontinue our efforts to host festivals, fairs, or other special events that have the capacity to draw large numbers of people until further notice," festival executive director David Belote said in a news release. "The Tennessee Soybean Festival requires advance planning in the form of securing agreements with carnivals, street vendors, entertainment acts and other attractions. From a planning perspective, we simply cannot take the financial risk given the uncertainty of the future."
The board of directors have already announced the dates for the 2021 festival. It's set to be held Sept. 4-11, 2021.