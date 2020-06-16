FRANKFORT, KY — Tuesday, 203 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced in a news release.
To date, Kentucky has had at least 12,829 novel coronavirus cases, including 512 deaths, the news release said.
The governor's office said 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness so far.
The release also included a reminder of steps Kentuckians should follow to avoid spreading the virus.
“No. 1: Socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask; that’s critically important," the governor said in the news release. "No. 2: Make sure you regularly get tested for COVID-19. We need that all over the commonwealth. And No. 3: If you’re contacted by one of our contact tracers, make sure you talk to them. That’s how you protect yourself and everybody around you. If we can do those three things, we can continue to reopen Kentucky, to do it safely and to protect one another.”