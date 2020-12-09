MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department on Wednesday reported the county's 20th death related to the novel coronavirus disease.
The health department also reported 21 new cases, the youngest of which is a 10-month-old girl. The cases also include a 13-year-old boy and adults in their 20s, 30s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
Marshall County also had 35 new cases on Tuesday and 24 new cases Monday.
The health department is currently monitoring 228 active cases.
In total, the county has had 1,219 COVID-19 cases. The health department reports that 971 people have been released from monitoring.