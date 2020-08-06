MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in its five-county district Thursday, nearly half of which are from McCracken County.
The health department reports 10 new cases in McCracken County, three in Hickman County, four in Carlisle County, two in Ballard County and two in Fulton County.
To date, McCracken County has had 344 COVID-19 cases, Ballard has had 39, Carlisle has had 44, Hickman has had 46, and Fulton has had 71. Four virus-related deaths have been confirmed in McCracken County, as well as two deaths in Fulton County, and 1 death in Carlisle County.
In a news release about the new cases Thursday, the health department also provided details about some changes reflected in the new case totals.
"The Purchase District Health Department was made aware of two previously unreported cases in Fulton County. Those cases include a 20-year-old female and a 45-year-old female. On the 8/4/2020 release, a 67-year-old male was reported in Fulton County, this is a Hickman case," the Thursday news release explains.
