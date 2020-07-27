MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reports 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County.
The health department announced those cases in a news release Monday afternoon, along with two new cases in Ballard County, one new case in Carlisle County and three new cases in Fulton County.
The youngest cases the health department reported Monday include a 6-month-old boy, a 6-year-old boy an 8-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy — all from McCracken County.
To date, McCracken County has 282 individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19, including three deaths.
Ballard County has had a total of 34 cases.
Carlisle County has had 17 cases, including one death.
Fulton County has had 36 cases, including one death.
Hickman County has had 12 cases.
According to the health department's website, the number of recovered cases across it's five-county region remains at 130.
Download the document below to read the health department's news release in full.