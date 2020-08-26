JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reported the southern Illinois county's 21st coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The health department says the man was in his 70s, and he died from complications stemming from the disease. "We express our condolences to his family," the health department said in a news release.
Additionally, eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Jackson County Wednesday, including a teenage girl, a woman in her 20s, two women in their 50s, and a woman in her 60s, as well as a man in his 20s and two men in their 50s.
To date, there have been 879 confirmed cases in Jackson County. The health department reports Wednesday that seven more people have been released from isolation, after recovering from the illness, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Jackson County to 782.