CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The health department also confirmed 21 new cases in the west Kentucky county on Friday, 13 new cases on Thursday and 22 cases on Wednesday.
To date, Calloway County has had 753 COVID-19 cases, including 10 deaths, the health department reports.
Of the county's total cases, the health department says 619 people have recovered.
The remaining cases include 120 people in isolation in their homes and four people hospitalized with the virus.