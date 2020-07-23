JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reports 22 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the past 24 hours.
The new cases reported in the southern Illinois county Thursday include one teenage girl, 12 women in their 20s, six men in their 20s and three men in their 30s. Those individuals all caught the virus either through contact with a known case or through someone else in their community, the health department says in a news release. All 22 are being placed in isolation.
The health department says 123 cases have been reported in the county in July, 78 of which have been people in their teens and 20s — meaning that age group accounts for 63% of the county's cases for the month. "Health officials strenuously urge those in their teens and twenties to follow practices which limit the spread of COVID-19," the news release says. Those practices include wearing a mask or other face covering in public places, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others, avoiding social gatherings — especially indoors — washing hands frequently, staying home if experiencing symptoms and working with health department officials carrying out contact tracing efforts.
To date, Jackson County has had 453 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19 deaths. The health department says 345 people have recovered, and 89 active cases remain as of Thursday.
