FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office reported 220 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 15,842.
In a news release about the new cases, Beshear said Kentucky has to work to keep its case numbers under control. “We’re doing a good job, but we’ve got to work even harder. We can’t let our guard down when an invisible enemy is still out there," the governor said.
The state also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, including an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 88-year-old man from Jackson County; a 63-year-old woman and two men, ages 86 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 54-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 94-year-old woman from Shelby County.
To date, 572 Kentuckians have died after contracting the novel coronavirus disease.
As of Wednesday, the state reports that 4,052 Kentuckians have recovered.