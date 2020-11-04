JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reported a new virus-related death in the southern Illinois county Wednesday, as well as 23 new cases.
That report came just one day after the health department reported 25 new cases in the county, saying in a news release that the local transmission risk is "higher than ever."
The new cases reported Wednesday include a boy and two girls in their teens, three men and four women in their 20s, two women and two men in their 30s, a man and two women in their 40s, two men and two women in their 50s and two men in their 60s.
The Jackson County man whose death was confirmed Wednesday was in his 80s, the health department said.
To date, the county has had 1,726 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths.
The health department said so far 1,511 people have recovered from the illness in the county, and 188 active cases are being managed.
Warning the public about the increased spread of the virus in Jackson County, the health department said:
"The past two weeks are two of the top four weeks for Jackson County as far as average new cases per day. Cases are spread across all age ranges, from those under ten years old up to people in their nineties. The source of transmission cannot be ascertained through contact tracing for many cases. Jackson County is currently on the IDPH COVID-19 warning list and, as of this week, all regions in Illinois are subject to advanced mitigation
requirements. All of the above, combined with the fact that people are now out in public, and socializing privately, more than they were earlier in the pandemic, means the risk of transmission locally has never been higher."
To reduce the risk of catching the virus, the health departmental reminds the public to follow the following steps:
— Keep distance between yourself and non-household members;
— Limit social gatherings, and the size of gatherings;
— Wear a face mask or covering when you are out in public or around non-household members;
— Stay home when you have symptoms;
— Cooperate with public health officials conducting contact tracing activities.