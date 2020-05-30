FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 247 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday, along with 13 additional deaths.
The new cases bring Kentucky's novel coronavirus disease case total to 9,704, including 431 deaths, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The day before, 283 new cases were confirmed. Remarking on the increase in cases, Beshear said: "We have been reviewing the data from yesterday, and nearly half of the new cases were from long-term care, accounting for more than 37%, and another 9% of cases were from congregate care settings, mainly the federal prison in Lexington.”
“We are reviewing today’s data to see if the pattern is continuing, which is largely a result of our expansive testing initiative in long-term care facilities," the governor said in Saturday's news release.
The release notes that more than 65,800 COVID-19 test results were reported this week, which is the largest number of tests in one week so far. A total of 234,142 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Kentucky to date.
At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness so far, the governor's office says.
The governor is not providing live briefings about the pandemic this weekend.