CHICAGO (AP) — More than 25 Illinois schools are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, mostly in districts that are complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask executive order.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday identified 26 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks. The outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.
Most of the schools reported fewer than five cases. But, Glenbrook Elementary School in the Cook County village of Streamwood, which is complying with the governor’s mask mandate, reported between 11 and 16 related cases of COVID-19, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Carlyle School District 1 east of St. Louis, Missouri, which is on the state’s list of school districts refusing to comply with the indoor mask mandate, reported 16 or more cases.
The schools listed as reporting outbreaks are:
- Ben-Gil Elementary School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Bicentennial Elementary School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Brown County High School (K-12)
- 5 - 10 Cases
- Students
- Source: Sports
- Carlyle School (K-12)
- 16+ Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Central Junior High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Classroom
- Centralia Junior High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Sports
- Colona Grade School (K-12)
- 5 - 10 Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Classroom
- East Aurora School District 131 (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Staff
- Source: Classroom
- Evangelical School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Geneseo High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Glenbrook Elementary (K-12)
- 11 - 16 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Highland Elementary School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Classroom
- Kaneland John Shields Elementary (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Classroom
- Maine East High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Nelson Ridge School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Oak Park River Forest High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- ROWVA High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Reavis High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Sports
- Reed-Custer Elementary School (K-12)
- 5 - 10 Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Classroom
- Seneca Grade School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Classroom
- Staunton Community USD #6 (K-12)
- 16+ Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Classroom
- Stillman Valley High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Sports
- Stillman Valley High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Staff and Students
- Source: Sports
- United Township High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
- Williamsville High School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Sports
- Woodland Elementary School (K-12)
- Less Than 5 Cases
- Students
- Source: Classroom
Click here for the latest information from IDPH on which schools in Illinois are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.