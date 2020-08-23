CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Over the weekend, 26 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Calloway County, Kentucky, the county's health department reports.
The Calloway County Health Department reported 19 new cases Saturday, and seven new cases Sunday.
To date, Calloway County has had 362 novel coronavirus cases, including six deaths. The health department says 289 cases fully recovered.
As of Sunday, 64 cases are in isolation in their respective homes and three Calloway County residents are hospitalized.
Across the state Sunday, the governor's office reported 467 new cases and nine new deaths. Click here for more information on the statewide numbers for Sunday.