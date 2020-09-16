JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reports 26 newly confirmed cases in the southern Illinois county Wednesday.
The cases include a girl and a boy under the age of 10, two teen girls and four teen boys, six women and eight men in their 20s, a woman and two men in their 30s and one man in his 60s, according to a news release from the health department.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Jackson County has had 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 24 deaths.
The health department said 22 more people in isolation due to the illness have been released Wednesday, meaning the total number of Jackson County residents who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease so far stands at 1,065.
Jackson County was put back on the state of Illinois' "warning level" list for COVID-19 on Friday. The county was previously on the list for two weeks in late July and early August. The health department warns that people who live in counties on the warning list "should be extra cautious when out in public, including practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings. In addition, people should stay home when symptomatic or while awaiting COVID-19 test results."