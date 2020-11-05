JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases in the southern Illinois county Thursday.
The new cases include a teenage girl, two women and four men in their 20s, a woman and two men in their 30s, two men in their 40s, two women and three men in their 50s, a man and four women in their 60s, two women in their 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Jackson County has seen elevated COVID-19 cases for a few weeks now, and the county is on the state's warning level for COVID-19 risk.
In a news release Thursday, the health department said the county is currently managing 180 active cases of the novel coronavirus disease.
In total, the county has had 1,752 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths.
The health department reminds Jackson County residents that all regions of Illinois are subject to increased COVID-19 mitigation requirements, and encourages them to do their part to reduce their risk of catching the virus.
Steps the health department recommends include:
— Keep distance between yourself and non-household members.
— Limit social gatherings, and the size of gatherings.
— Wear a face mask or covering when you are out in public or around non-household members.
— Stay home when you have symptoms.
— Cooperate with public health officials conducting contact tracing activities.