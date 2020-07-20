GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Those cases were confirmed between the health department's previous update on July 16 and Monday, July 20. They include a girl in the 0 to 10 age range, a preteen girl, and a teenage boy, as well as 12 women and 11 men.
Three of the cases — a man in his 80s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s — are in isolation in the hospital, the health department says. The rest are in isolation in their respective homes.
The new cases bring Graves County's total number of cases to 395 since testing began.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 21 Graves County COVID-19 cases have died to date.
For more details on the cases reported Monday, download the document below.