JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Friday, 26 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois.
The county's health department said the cases include a boy and two girls under the age of 10, a boy and a girl in their teens, three women and four men in their 20s, three women and three men in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, a woman and two men in their 60s and one woman in her 70s.
To date, there have been 1,640 confirmed cases in the county, including 26 deaths.
The health department said 180 active cases are currently being managed, and 1,434 people have been released from isolation in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jackson County is one of 49 counties the Illinois Department of Public Health placed on its warning level list for COVID-19 risk Friday.
The county health department said in the past week, Jackson County exceeded COVID-19 targets in the following areas:
— New cases per 100,000 population: 199 (target is less than 50).
— Test positivity percent: 8.9 (target is less than or equal to 8%).
— Percent of Emergency Department visits for Covid-Like Illness: 2.5% (target is a stable or decreasing percentage; week prior at 1.5%).