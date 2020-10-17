FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced 27 new COVID-19 cases in its two-county region Saturday, including 15 cases in Franklin County and 12 in Williamson County.
In Franklin County, the new cases include an infant boy, a pre-teen girl, two men in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a man and two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s.
The new cases reported in Williamson County include a teenage girl, a man and a woman in their 20s, a man in his 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, a woman and a man in their 50s and two men in their 70s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,690 cases, including 58 deaths, and Franklin County has had 817 cases, including seven deaths. Of those cases, the health department says 1,061 have recovered in Williamson County and 445 have recovered in Franklin County.