MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Since Thursday, 28 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in McCracken County, the Purchase District Health Department reported Monday. The health department also reported two new cases in Carlisle County, two in Fulton County and one in Hickman County.
The new cases bring McCracken County's case total to 244 since testing began, including three deaths. The youngest of the new cases announced Monday is a 1-year-old girl. A 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy also tested positive. The oldest cases are in their 70s.
Carlisle County has had 14 cases, including one death. Fulton County has had 28 cases, including one death. Hickman County has had 12 cases.
The Purchase District Health Department also covers Ballard County, which has had 30 cases to date.
According to the health department' website, 130 people who tested positive for COVID-19 across the five counties it covers have recovered from the illness so far, as of 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
To see a full breakdown of the cases the Purchase District Health Department reported Monday, download the document below.