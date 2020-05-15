CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There's now a cumulative total of 54 cases in the southeastern Missouri county.
One new death was also confirmed, bringing the county death toll from COVID-19 to two.
As of Friday, 42 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
Read the full news release from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center: