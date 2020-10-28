CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — More than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Calloway County on Wednesday.
The Calloway County Health Department reported 30 new cases in the west Kentucky county, bringing the total number of cases to date to 1,002.
So far, 11 people in Calloway County have died because of the virus.
The health department reported that 843 people have recovered there so far. As of Wednesday, 141 people remain isolated in their homes, and seven people are hospitalized because of the illness.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital provides the majority of COVID-19 testing in the county, and the health department said the hospital's positivity rate stands at 8.04% as of Monday, Oct. 26.