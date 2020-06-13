FRANKFORT, KY — Saturday, 315 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear's Office reports.
Two new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Saturday as well, the governor's office announced in a news release.
To date, Kentucky reports 12,445 total coronavirus cases across the state, including 499 deaths.
The governor's office says 3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness so far.
As the pandemic continues, the governor's office asks the public to continue to take precautions to protect themselves against the potentially deadly disease, such as proper hand washing, frequent disinfecting of frequently used items and surfaces, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others when out in public and wearing masks in public spaces.
“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” Beshear said in the news release. “We’ve come a long way, but the fight is not over.”