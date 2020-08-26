WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A southern Illinois county in the Local 6 area had 32 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the local health department.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says 32 of the 39 cases confirmed in its two-county region Wednesday came from Williamson County.
The new Williamson County cases included two teenage girls, five women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, five women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, and three women in their 90s, as well as a man in his 20s, two men in in their 40s, three men in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and three men in their 80s.
Seven new cases were confirmed in Franklin County, the health department says, including a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s, as well as two men in their 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
To date, Williamson County has had 819 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11 deaths. In Franklin County, 304 people have tested positive for the virus, including one death.
The health department says 446 people in Williamson County have recovered from the illness so far, as have 190 in Franklin County.