FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear's office reports 131 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and 214 new cases on Monday.
No new deaths were confirmed Sunday, but eight new deaths were confirmed Monday, the governor's office reports in a news release.
To date, Kentucky has seen at least 10,046 COVID-19 cases, including 439 deaths. The governor's office says at least 3,232 Kentucky COVID-19 cases have recovered from the illness.
The governor did not provide a daily COVID-19 briefing Monday. However, he provided two briefings on an early morning shooting in Louisville involving police and National Guard soldiers who were in the city to aid police in response to ongoing protests. One person was killed. LMPD police chief Steve Conrad claims the officers and soldiers were fired upon and returned fire, killing one man. Monday afternoon, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired Conrad.
