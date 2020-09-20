WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in its two-county region Sunday.
The new cases include 21 people in Williamson County and 14 people in Franklin County.
In a news release, the health department said the Williamson County cases include a girl under the age of 10, a preteen boy, three teen girls, two women in their 20s, three men and five women in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s, a woman and two men in their 60s, and a woman in her 70s.
The new Franklin County cases include two teen boys, a woman in her 20s, a woman and a man in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman and four men in their 50s, two women in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,337 cases, including 34 deaths. Franklin County has had 492 cases, including two deaths.
The health department reports that 751 people have recovered from the illness in Williamson County, and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.
Illinois public health officials list Williamson County on the state's list for counties at a "warning level" for COVID-19. Friday marked the sixth week in a row that the county has been named on that list.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has explained that some of the reasons why Williamson County has stayed at the warning level include an increase in cases, an increase in the number of deaths and outbreaks associated with parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other places where people gather in significant numbers, among other reasons.