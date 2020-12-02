CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
To date, the county has had 1,826 cases, including 25 deaths.
The health department says the county is currently managing 228 cases in isolation in their homes, as well as 17 people hospitalized with the illness.
As of Dec. 1, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital reports a positivity rate of about 18.4%, the health department says. The hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the county.