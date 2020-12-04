MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County on Friday.
Since Monday, the county has had 212 total new cases. The youngest case reported Friday is a 10-month-old girl, and the other cases include teens and adults in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
The health department reports that it's currently monitoring 607 active cases of the illness, including 18 people hospitalized because of it.
To date, McCracken County has had 3,022 cases, including 42 deaths.
The county is in the red zone because COVID-19 is spreading at a critical rate. As of Thursday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 85.2 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
New cases were reported in the health department's four other counties as well.
Seven new cases were reported in Ballard County, three were reported in Carlisle, six were reported in Fulton and six were reported in Hickman. All four counties are also in the red zone.
To date, Ballard County has had 282 cases of COVID-19, including two deaths. The health department is currently monitoring 54 active cases there, including two people hospitalized with the illness. KDPH reports 38 average daily cases per 100,000 people there.
Carlisle County has had 230 cases so far, including one death. The health department is monitoring 33 active cases there. KDPH reports that the county has 48 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
To date, Fulton County has had 270 cases, including eight deaths. Seventeen active cases are being monitored. KDPH reports 31.1 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Hickman County has had 254 cases to date, including seven deaths. The health department is monitoring 74 active cases there, including three people hospitalized with the illness. KDPH reports 78.3 average daily cases per 100,000 people there.
View the map below for more details on Kentucky's red zone counties as of Dec. 3, 2020.