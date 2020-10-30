MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reports 37 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County on Friday.
That report comes just one day after the health department reported 44 new cases. The health department also reported 17 new cases Tuesday, and 23 new cases Wednesday.
The youngest case reported Friday is a 3-year-old child.
To date, McCracken County has had 1,133 cases, including 13 deaths. The health department reports 219 active cases are ongoing in the county, including 11 people hospitalized with the illness.
McCracken County is one of dozens of Kentucky counties listed in the red zone because of the high incidence of COVID-19 cases. Red zone counties have 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
The health department also reported three new cases in Ballard County, four new cases in Carlisle County and one new cases in Fulton County.
To date, Ballard County has had 117 cases, including one death. Fourteen active cases remain as of Friday.
Carlisle County has had 105 cases to date, including one death. Thirteen active cases are ongoing Friday.
To date, Fulton County has had 225 cases, including six deaths. The county has 20 active cases as of Friday.
The health department also covers Hickman County, which has had 122 total cases, including one death. The county currently has 21 active cases, including four people hospitalized with the illness.