FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 371 new COVID-19 cases across the state Tuesday, up more than 100 from the new cases reported Monday.
"Today is a tough day in our fight against the coronavirus. While we’ve long noted that case numbers fluctuate due to differences in reporting – and that weekends often see lower tallies that sometimes catch up during the week – today’s numbers are cause for serious concern," Beshear said in a news release Tuesday.
The governor also announced nine new deaths related to the illness Tuesday, including a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 52-year-old man from Kenton County; two women, ages 86 and 96, and two men, ages 85 and 95, from Knox County; a 70-year-old woman from Logan County; a 64-year-old woman from Mason County; and a 62-year-old man from Monroe County.
"The only way to secure our safety is to recommit ourselves to doing what we all know is required of us: washing our hands frequently, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding crowds, getting tested frequently and cooperating with contact tracers if they call with information," Beshear said in the news release.
As of Tuesday, a total of 17,519 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky, including 602 deaths. The governor says at least 4,841 people have recovered.
The governor's next live briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 9.